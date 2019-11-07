Church in Beckley celebrates 100 years

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- One church in Beckley is celebrating a big anniversary all week.

Welcome Baptist Church in Beckley turned 100-years-old this week. The church first formed in 1919 and has continued to serve many people in the community. The church is holding nightly services Wednesday through Friday. There will also be concert on Saturday, November 9.

Pastor David Allen said members of the congregation are excited to be here to celebrate an historic moment.

“One hundred years.. a lot of things have come and gone in a hundred years, but the Lord has blessed us to still be here,” Allen said.

The church will also finish the week-long celebration during the Sunday service on November 10, 2019.