City of Beckley prepares for next snowfall

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — When the snow starts to fall, the city of Beckley gets to work. The city has a fleet made up of 10 salt trucks.

Crews work around the clock to keep the streets within Beckley city limits clear as the snow falls. Steve Frey a Foreman of the Beckley Street Department, said they are ready for the next storm.

“Trucks checked out, load them up get them ready and go out when it starts snowing,” Frey said.

Frey recommends keeping your cars in the driveway if possible, so salt trucks can do their job. People can expect to see plows on the roadways as we do expect snow in the near future.