City of Beckley prepares to educate during annual Juneteenth event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– President Joe Biden signed a bill on June 17, 2021, to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Juneteenth is commemorated every year on June 19, the day slaves were freed in 1865.

In Beckley, a Juneteenth festival will kick off Saturday, June 19, at the Southern West Virginia Youth Museum. All to showcase the true meaning behind the day.

“All ages can come theres prizes,fun, and games and education for all levels,” Tina Pannell, president of the Beckley Juneteenth Festival said.

Pannell says food, prizes, and history will be at the festival. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m.