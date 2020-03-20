City Slickers reacts to hair salon closures

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced hair salons, barber shops and nail salons will be closing March 19, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

Angela Crook, the Co-Owner of City Slickers in Beckley, has been preparing for this moment all week, so it did not catch her by surprise.

“We have been anticipating this all week so I have been expecting it, so we were actually calling our clients and trying to double book. So we even got some of them next week that we are trying to do this evening,” Crook said.

Crook does not know when they will be allowed to reopen but said she thought it could be up to 4 weeks. Employees at City Slickers get paid through commission, Crook said she is going to do everything she can to make sure they stay on their feet.