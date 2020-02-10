Cleanup continues in Richlands after flooding

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — People in Richlands are still cleaning up after last week’s flooding.

Richlands Mayor Paul Crawford said several people’s homes were left damaged just inside of town limits. He said luckily, nobody completely lost their home. Disaster relief teams are in town to help people make repairs.

“I’ve just been on tour with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief folks. They’re going to be in town starting Wednesday,” Crawford said.

Crawford said this team has their first scheduled home tour set-up for Thursday, February 13, 2020.