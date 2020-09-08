Climbing up the ladder: Beckley Fire Department seeks Class 1 rating

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Fire departments across the nation work tirelessly to protect their communities. An organization called Insurance Services Offices gives all of those departments an “ISO” rating, based on their ability to protect their community. The rating determines their class; the highest is Class One, which has only been achieved by 186 fire departments nationwide.

In the city of Beckley, firefighters may soon be recognized as Class 1, according to Kevin Price, the Fire Coordinator in Raleigh County.

“The ultimate goal for any fire department is just to be the best they can be,” Price said.

Beckley Fire Department is currently a Class 2 station, but their last ISO rating gave them a lot of hope.

“Now we are only about one point, 1.2 points away from being a Class One. This is just a long process of upgrading communications, upgrading man power, upgrading stations,” Price explained.

That rating was five years ago. Since then, they improved their communication systems, bought a new ladder truck, and now have a new state-of-the-art fire station located on the Beckley Bypass.

“The access to the road structure. With the opening of the new road here, that links us directly to 64 and 19. Better access and easier to get in and out,” Price said.

The next rating is scheduled for this year. The city of Beckley hopes they earned that one point to receive the honorable label of a Class 1 fire department.

“These guys work at being the best they can possibly be to serve the city,” Price said.

If the department upgrades to a Class 1, the cost of insurance would go down for people living in Beckley.