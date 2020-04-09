Coal truck accident shuts down Clear Fork Road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Accident Generic Police Lights Spidered Windshield.jpg

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident in Clear Fork, WV on Thursday, April 9, 2020. According to Raleigh County Emergency Management, a coal truck overturned around 2:30 p.m. on Clear Fork Road.

Crews on the scene closed down the roadway due to fuel which spilled as a result of the wreck. There are no details on whether or not anyone was injured.

The cause of the accident has not be determined. It is being investigated by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department. Crews from Clear Fork Volunteer Fire Department, Whitesville Fire Department and JanCare Ambulance all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News