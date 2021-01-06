Commissioners approve money for 2500 gallon tanker for local fire department

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local fire department will soon have a new ride.

The Raleigh County Commission approved the lease of a new gallon tanker for the Coal City Volunteer Fire Department. The $359,000 for the truck came out of the Coal City budget of the Raleigh County Fire Levy. The truck can hold up to 2500 gallons of water.

Dave Tolliver, Raleigh County Commissioner, said this purchase is crucial for the fire department.

“Being from down on Route 3, there’s very few hydrants. They have to have tankers to haul water to fires. This is is a worthwhile purchase even if it’s $359,000,” Tolliver said.

Tolliver said it will take about two years for the truck to be up and running for the department.