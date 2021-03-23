Community breaks ground on new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County is one step closer to having a new sheriff’s department!

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021 for the new Raleigh County Sheriff building. It will be built in the Pinecrest Industrial Park near the Beckley Bypass.

Sheriff Scott Van Meter said he is excited for the department to have their own, new facility.

“When I was a young trooper I was stationed here in Beckley where the sheriff’s department and it was crowded then. That was back in 1987. So you can imagine how it is now. We worked with commissioners, Jeff Miller and those individuals and we got it done,” Van Meter said.

The project costs $10 million. It is expected to be completed in 2022.