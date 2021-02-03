Community finds ways to beat winter blues

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — With six more weeks of winter, some may be feeling the blues. With the pandemic and cold weather, getting out of that funk can be harder than ever.

So 59 News hit the streets to ask the public ways to stay positive. Some said they picked up hobbies like working out, knitting, and, scrapbooking. While others said just getting out of the house for a while lifts their spirits.

John Moore, a Bluefield resident, said he has a few ways to beat the sadness.

“Getting outside, getting fresh air. You all have good bus service, wonderful bus services up here. So I can get on a nice warm bus and ride a couple of miles and walk back to get the exercise. But now that I have some exercise building snow people,” said Moore.

Medical professionals said starting a new hobby is a great way to kick the winter blues. Staying active is another recommendation.