Community gathers to remember Azareyiah Mitchell

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The community of Oak Hill and beyond gathered to remember Azareyiah Mitchell, known to her family as ‘Rae Rae’.

Two of the organizers were Tressa Strunk, Mitchell’s aunt, and Nickole Sweet, a close family friend.

“She will never be forgotten. This whole community is coming together to show their love for her,” said Strunk.

Mitchell was reported missing at the end of September. More than two months later, her body was found. Two people are behind bars in connection to her murder.

“She died in a cruel and heinous way. But luckily they have the people involved in her death,” Sweet said.

Friends and family joined together Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 to mourn the loss of one of their own and remember the girl Azareyiah Mitchell was.

“She would light up the whole room. She would always be laughing or something all the time,” said Strunk.

They also wanted to bring awareness to the issue of Domestic Violence, with a speech from a Fugitive Recovery Agent, Eric Nicholas.

“Since that’s what she put up with on a day to day basis, even while being pregnant,” said Sweet.

“It still happens today. As I look out and see these candles that were lit for her, there’s people out there still in this situation,” said Nicholas.

Their goal was to show the family that their daughter will never be forgotten. And hopefully one day, Mitchell’s little girl will know who her mother was.

“She was a great mom,” said Sweet.

The vigil ended with friends and family letting balloons rise up into the sky, saying “Love you Rae-Rae.”