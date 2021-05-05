Community joins together to remember Dwayne Richardson

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Friends, family, community members, and teachers all gathered Wednesday night to remember Dwayne Richardson.

He was tragically shot and killed Sunday night.

“I miss him already. He’s only been gone a couple of days and I miss him so much already,” said Tauvea Davis, a childhood friend of Richardson.

Dwayne was a Junior at Woodrow Wilson High School and #12 on the flying eagles basketball team.

“These kids are devastated. I just hurt so much for them,” said Nancy Terilizzi, a Woodrow Wilson English Teacher.

Friends and classmates laid down their favorite pictures with Dwayne. They said he could light up a room with his smile.

“He touched a lot of people’s lives. Whether you talked to him every day, or you just talked to him once, he impacted a lot of people’s lives around here,” Davis said.

They prayed together, asking God to help them get through this impossible time. Then everyone huddled around each other, telling their favorite stories of Dwayne.

“He was more than my cousin. He was my brother. He’s going to be missed. He left a legacy here,” Ben Anderson, Richardson’s cousin said.

“Dwayne was my everything. I mean I talked to him constantly, after every game he had to give me blow by blow. We analyzed everything. What you did right or what you did wrong,” said Dwayne’s mother, Keyshia Richardson.

Dwayne’s mom thanked everyone for coming together for her son, and even shared some laughs through the tears.

“You want to take a trip to Washington D.C? Sure! You want to rent that BMW I-9, Why not,” Keyshia Richardson said.

She comforted the crowd, telling them Dwayne had the most amazing last year on earth.

“All of his dreams came true. I mean every single thing that he asked for. I don’t know if I was just in a giving mood or what!” Richardson said.

Even Beckley Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance paid tribute while the family joined together in song.