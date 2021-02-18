Community members join together to establish warming station

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Weather forecasts started to show below freezing temperatures for this week and into this weekend. Multiple agencies and community members knew they had to do something to make sure no one spent the night out in the cold. So, they started to think about a warming station.

Ron Hedrick is one of the volunteers.

“There isn’t one in Raleigh County right now,” Hedrick.

The United Way of Southern West Virginia and partners put together a warming station in Soldier’s and Sailor’s Memorial Building in Beckley. It will open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 and will stay open until 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will continue to remain open any night the forecasted temperature is below 20 degrees.

“So, that if someone is out in the elements, they have a place to go and get warm,” Hedrick said.

There are separate rooms for men, women, and even families. Besides a good night rest, they can also get a bite to eat.

“Coffee and coco for drinks, and some water. Then we’ll provide sandwiches, soup and things like that,” Hedrick said.

This was a joint effort by multiple community leaders who saw a need and knew they had to do something.

“We reached out to people we know who have things like the cots and the beds, came from another place that serves disasters and things,” Hedrick said.

And for them, it was a no brainer.

“They are still human beings and as fellow humans, we need to take care of our neighbors. You just can’t not want to make sure someone is warm on a cold night,” Hedrick said.

So everyone has a warm place to lay their head.