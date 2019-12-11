Competitive gaming for good cause

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Dragon’s Den is holding an event where you can play video games for a good cause! They are holding a SMASH tournament, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

All proceeds will benefit the Raleigh County Humane Society. There is a $10 entry fee to play. Allen Walker, the owner of the gaming shop, said they are all animal lovers and want to help save the shelter.

“When we found out that they were needing some assistance, to stay open this year, we decided we wanted to help them out as much as we can. We are having a SMASH tournament and everyone is invited,” Walker said.

The tournament will start at 1 p.m and players can just show up.