Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Competitive gaming for good cause

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Dragon’s Den is holding an event where you can play video games for a good cause! They are holding a SMASH tournament, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

All proceeds will benefit the Raleigh County Humane Society. There is a $10 entry fee to play. Allen Walker, the owner of the gaming shop, said they are all animal lovers and want to help save the shelter.

“When we found out that they were needing some assistance, to stay open this year, we decided we wanted to help them out as much as we can. We are having a SMASH tournament and everyone is invited,” Walker said.

The tournament will start at 1 p.m and players can just show up.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

West Virginia Miners hosting Christmas all-skill camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Virginia Miners hosting Christmas all-skill camp"

Home for the Holidays concert coming to Fayetteville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home for the Holidays concert coming to Fayetteville"

Photographer from Maine visits mountain state to take pictures of coal miners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photographer from Maine visits mountain state to take pictures of coal miners"

Shady Spring High School Student Council Collects Donations for Christmas Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shady Spring High School Student Council Collects Donations for Christmas Market"

Thousands donated to Toys For Tots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands donated to Toys For Tots"

Halloween decoration stuck on deer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween decoration stuck on deer"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News