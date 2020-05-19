Concord University distributes CARES Act money to students

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University recently distributed $511,500 among 574 students. This money was allotted to the university under the CARES act.

The money is supposed to help students during the COVID-19. It is related to disruption of campus operations, such as food, housing, course materials, technology, child care, medical and travel expense.

Concord University is accepting applications through Wednesday, May 27, 2020 if students feel they are eligible for emergency funding. Administrators said they are also awarding another round of money to students on Thursday, May 21, 2020. For more information, visit Concord University’s website.