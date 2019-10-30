Concord University students collect items for soldiers over seas

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University started a collection for a local National Guard troop out of Bluefield.

They are currently stationed in the Middle East. The collection includes hygiene products, like toothpaste and deodorant, and non-perishable food.

Andrew Sulgit is the director of student activities at the university and is running the collection.

“Supplies in that area of the world are very difficult to come by. And we want to try and help them out. Make a rough situation over there a little bit easier on them,” Sulgit said.

The collection will continue until November 7.