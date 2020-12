FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — This snow and rain has not stopped progress on the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center.

The Aquatic Center is a multi-million dollar building which will house indoor swimming pools, a fitness center, and more. Officials with the Aquatic Center announced they began pouring concrete last week. Construction workers put in their first piers with anchor bolts to lay the steel bars.

Officials hope to have the aquatic center open by Labor Day weekend 2021.