Contract awarded to manage WV foster kids’ health care

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia has awarded a contract to manage the health care for thousands of foster children.

The Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release that Aetna Better Health of West Virginia has been awarded the $200 million contract.

West Virginia’s foster care ranks swelled to nearly 7,000 – an increase of more than 60 percent from 2015 – as the state grapples with an ongoing opioid addiction epidemic.

Lawmakers earlier this year passed a bill requiring DHHR to transfer children in foster care to a managed care organization after the Department of Justice threatened to sue the state over possible violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act within its foster system.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)