Corn maze and pumpkin patch opens in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — If you are looking for something fun to do with the family this fall, the Historic Crab Orchard Museum has the perfect thing!

The Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pisgah Pumpkin Patch will open in Tazewell County on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The museum puts on this pumpkin patch every year. This year’s theme is ‘tracks of the past’ and the corn maze is in the shape of a train.

Cynthia Famer is the Executive Director of the Historic Crab Orchard Museum.

“It is just an activity that we feel is needful, and we talked to the Virginia Department of health and they said we are perfectly capable of doing this since it is an outdoor activity. So, we just hope people will come out and enjoy it,” Farmer said.

The corn maze is open on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays. On Fridays, they are open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays they are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays they are open from 1 p.m. until dark. On Wednesdays, they will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. since Tazewell County schools do not have in-person learning on Wednesdays.