County Clerks say candidates should take down campaign signs within three days after election

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Campaign signs are up in every southern West Virginia community as a reminder to people to cast their vote on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

But when are these signs expected to go away? Mercer County Clerk, Verlin Moye, said it is actually a common courtesy to take signs down within three days after the election.

“They’re somewhat of an eyesore. It’s a beautiful country and beautiful time of the year. So to brighten up things, we ask that everybody takes their campaign signs down,” Moye said.

Moye said while no law exists in regards to signs coming down, he will be making sure those signs get picked up after that three day period. He said he will get in touch with the candidates to come pick them up after being collected.