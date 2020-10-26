Courthouse staff remind voters of ‘100 no electioneering zone’

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As early voting continues, courthouse staff want remind voters and candidates of some rules.

There is a ‘100 no electioneering zone’ near any polling place. This means there can be no campaigning within 100 feet of a polling place. This includes candidates outside of polling places, signs, or flyers.

It is also important voters understand they cannot wear any masks, clothing, or hats that support a candidate or a political party. It is an election violation and a punishable offense.