COVID-19 hasn’t slowed business for one local cafe

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Wednesday, January 6, 2021 marked one month since the Lucky Rivers Cafe and Catering opened. While opening a business during the COVID-19 pandemic may not sound ideal, owner and cook, Sarah Gleason, said business is going great. 

“Covid really hasn’t hindered it because I think people are just looking for food and there’s a lot of places I know that had closed in Hinton or temporarily closed, so they’re just wanting something different and not to cook at home anymore I don’t think,” Gleason said.

The menu changes every week and is posted every Saturday. If you want to find out how to order from Lucky Rivers, visit their Facebook page

