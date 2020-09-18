COVID-19 positive case confirmed on Raleigh County School bus

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County School administrators confirmed a positive COVID-19 case was reported from bus 226 affecting Coal City, Independence Middle and Independence High School.

Bus 226 serves the Lilly Mountain East Gulf area. This bus will not run beginning Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. School administrators said students returning from virtual school to begin face-to-face instruction the week of Sept. 21, 2020 will need to find alternative transportation to and from school.

The Beckley Raleigh County Health Department is conducting contact tracing to find any person who may have been in contact with this positive case.

Raleigh County School administrators said they will continue to take appropriate actions, working in collaboration with the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, to protect the safety and well-being of their students and staff. They ask that the community be vigilant in following guidelines, such as wearing masks, washing hands, and keeping distance between yourself and others.