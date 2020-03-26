COVID-19 testing continues in Fayette County

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Health Department held its third drive-thru testing day on Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020.

At the Hazel Ruby Welcome Center, the health department tested at least seven people for COVID-19. To be tested, individuals needed a doctor’s order, to meet symptoms criteria, and to have a known contact with a positive case. The department asked for only at-risk people to get tested, such as elderly, health care workers, or people with autoimmune diseases.

Anita Stewart, DO, works with the Fayette County Health Department and was in charge of the testing.

“If you have mild symptoms or you don’t have any risk factors like diabetes, hyper tension, things like that or you’re not a health care worker, or someone that works in long term care, we would simply encourage you to stay home during that time,” Stewart said.

Teri Harlan is an administrator at the health department.

“Figuring out how to pull this task force together and decide what’s best to work together to serve the community. And it’s been pretty amazing how our partners have come together and worked together to address the needs of our community,” said Harlan.

They held the testing from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. There will be more testing in the future.