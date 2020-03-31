COVID 19 vs. Allergies: How do you know the difference?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — We had a few days of sunshine, warm temperatures, and pollen in the air. Allergy season is officially here at the same time as COVID-19.

The virus and allergies share symptoms, like a cough or shortness of breath. Dr. Ayne Amjad said if your symptoms go away after taking allergy medication, then you most likely do not have COVID-19.

“Really, only high fever and things like that, or travel history, is what we are still using for guidance. But basically you have to treat those symptoms and if they go away then it’s most likely that,” Amjad said.

However, if you are still concerned, Dr. Amjad said to contact your primary care doctor.