FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A crash shuts down one of West Virginia’s busiest highways.

511 Southern WV first reported the crash at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. It happened at mile marker 63 on I-77 South. Both southbound lanes and one northbound lane are closed.

Injuries and the amount of vehicles involved are both unknown at this time.

Further details are limited, so stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.