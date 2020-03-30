Crescent Elementary hosts virtual spirit week

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local elementary school wanted to bring some school spirit to the students at home.

Crescent Elementary School is hosting a virtual spirit week, starting with pajama day. Each day will be a different theme and parents can post pictures of their children all dressed up.

But school principal, Theresa Lewis, said it is not just for Crescent Elementary students! They want anyone who follows the page to participate and post a picture.

“They can look at pictures of their friends and also we have a lot of followers that aren’t chipmunks and it will be a cool way to see who follows us from across the world,” Lewis said.

To take a look at all their pictures, visit their Facebook page.