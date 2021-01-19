Crescent Elementary staff welcomes students back

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County teachers could not wait to have their students back in class on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Students returned to the classroom in a blended learning model. They were totally remote since the beginning of December.

Principal of Crescent Elementary School Theresa Lewis said they could not wait to have their students back at school.

“We are so very excited. School is not school without our children’s voices in the hallways. I think I can speak for myself and every teacher in this building, we cannot wait to welcome our chipmunks in,” Lewis said.

Students started on a two hour delay because of the winter weather. Only half of the students returned to follow the blended learning guidelines.