TRAP HILL, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County dispatchers received a call at 6:40 a.m Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 about a large oil spill.

The oil spilled into Mattsville Road, down to Clear Creek crossing. The Department of Highways responded along with Trap Hill fire department.

The cause of the spill is unknown. No road closures were issued.

Use caution in the area.