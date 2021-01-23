Crews respond to car over embankment, two people taken to hospital

Posted:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Crews responded to a car over an embankment on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

Firefighters said the accident happened on College Avenue in Bluefield, WV around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, crews discovered a truck was flipped over into a creek. Firefighters extricated two people, who were then taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Bluefield Fire Department, Bluefield Rescue and Bluefield Police Department all responded.

The picture of the accident was provided by the Bluefield Fire Department.

