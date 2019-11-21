Crews responding to crash on WV Turnpike

11/21/19 11:50 a.m. UPDATE:

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Turnpike dispatchers confirmed the scene is cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY:

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Crews are responding to a vehicle crash on one of West Virginia’s busiest highways.

511 Southern West Virginia reported the accident at 10:21 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019. It is located on I-77 North at mile marker 33.

One northbound lane is closed at this time.

West Virginia Turnpike dispatchers said one car was involved and there were minor injuries. West Virginia State Police and EMS based in Raleigh County responded.

Details are limited, so stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.