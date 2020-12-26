Criminals targeting you by your trash this Christmas

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — All those gifts that have been under the tree all month long are now open. Maybe Santa brought you the latest game console or that giant TV you have been eyeing.

But once the gifts are opened, what’s left behind is trash. Most ends up on the curbside waiting for trash day.

But local law enforcement said if you’re not careful, your Christmas trash could turn into a criminal’s treasure.

Major Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, said criminals look for homes with trash out showing their holiday haul. He said for criminals, it is a calling card.

“Break it up, tear it up, do what you have to do so you’re not giving those people that are a little less scrupulous and looking for an easy target and break into your house while you may not be there and take off with your new found fortunes,” said Heatley.

He said thieves will see Christmas gift trash and then check to see if anyone is home.

“What we have found is that people are going around and knocking on people’s doors. If nobody answers they knock some more knock some more, they may walk around the house, knock some more just to make sure that nobody is there. And if you have a backdoor or a side door that’s not visible from the road that’s typically where they’ll enter,” said Heatley.

Heatley said other ways to deter criminals are to leave a TV on or keep a dog in the house. He said if a thief hears something in the house they are more likely to leave.