Crowded house parties can be dangerous

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Some people ring in the new year with a big party. But if you are the host, you may want to be cautious of how many people you are inviting.

Capt. Earnest Parsons with the Beckley Fire Department said filling your house with people can be dangerous, especially in an emergency. The best thing to do is clear a path to exit doors and have more than one exit for guests.

“Naturally with a crowded space, it is going to take a lot more time to get out of that space if there is an accident. Just use common sense. Try not to overcrowd your house or certain rooms,” Parsons said.

It is also important to be cautious of having too many people on a deck, since they can collapse.