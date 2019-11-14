Del. John Shott receives Distinguished Citizen Award

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The American Legion in Mercer County awarded another Distinguished Citizen.

A special ceremony was held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Clover Club Upstairs in Bluefield. This year, John Shott received the award. Shott is a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Barbara Burdette, State Commander of the American Legion in Mercer County, said he was chosen for this award because of everything he does for the Mercer County community.

“Everyone would notice their honesty, their integrity, their ability when they’re called on to actually serve,” Burdette said.

This award is given each year to someone who make the community a better place.

