Delegate Mick Bates wins a fourth term

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Delegate Mick Bates (D) will keep his seat representing District 32 in the West Virginia Legislature.

Bates beat Republican Tyler Trump on election night. He said he is thankful for the voters to trust him again for a fourth term. Bates said he will continue the work he started, but also help some of the new delegates who will enter the house at the beginning of the year.

“20 to 30 percent of the house will be new members (who) have never served before. We are going to have to figure out how to govern in a pandemic with face masks and social distancing, and changes to rules and regulations. So we have a really big lift for when we go back,” Bates said.

Along with being a delegate, Bates owns the gym Body Works in Beckley and Pineville.