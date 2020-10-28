Demolition continues on Beckley buildings

BECKEY, WV (WVNS) — Demolition continues on the two buildings that collapsed in downtown Beckley.

Chief of Code Enforcement Bill Cannon said this project is taking longer than normal because of the locations of the buildings. He said workers have to be careful they do not cause damage to the adjacent buildings. Cannon predicted it will be at least two more weeks until the project is done.

“There was some issues when they started demolition because of the age of the buildings. And some of them were three stories and they take it from the top down. So, it’s a little more exacting then some other projects,” Cannon said.

City officials do not know if the buildings will be rebuilt. It is up to the owners of each building.