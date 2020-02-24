DHHR announces new application deadline for LIEAP

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced good news for people in need of extra help with energy bills.

The DHHR announced the new deadline to apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program was extended to Friday, February 28, 2020. This program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

Eligibility for LIEAP is based on income, household size, and whether or not the household is in fact responsible for paying its heating bill. For more guidelines to see if you qualify, visit the DHHR website.

