Disc golf course coming to Lake Stephens this summer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Although we may be in a pandemic now, the summer months are approaching.

Lake Stephens is preparing for a busy summer with new renovations. They are adding a disc golf course on site by the overlook.

Molly Williams is the Executive Director of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation.

“We’re looking to put an 18 hole course in lake Stephens. It’s going to start right here at the overlook. It will continue through the woods and come back around,” Williams said, while standing at the overlook.

They received the money for the course through the Beckley Area Foundation. They are still waiting on some more funds, but should start putting it in soon.