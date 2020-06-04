LATEST: Holy Road remains closed as explosives are removed from home

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — 12:15 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020: An investigation into explosives at a home near Richlands began on Tuesday, June 2. That is according to investigators with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said a man with extensive wounds went to the hospital claiming he was in a lawnmower accident. Doctors were able to determine the injuries were actually from explosives. That led law enforcement officers to a home on Holy Road.

Officers and agents from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and state troopers have been on the scene for nearly 40 hours. Explosives were still being removed from the home at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies said it appears the explosives were being made in the home.

Holy Road remains closed. Deputies will block off the road and close down the nearby railroad when they are ready to take the explosives to a safe location.

59News has a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020: The discovery of combustible and explosive material at a home in Tazewell County led deputies to ask people to leave their homes on Thursday, June 4, 2020. The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident on Holy Road just outside of Richlands.

Details are extremely limited at this time, however the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and the FBI will be in the area the next couple of days. People may notice a larger police presence and may experience traffic delays and power outages in the surrounding area including Jewell Ridge Road.

Deputies have asked some people to leave their homes as a precaution, but should be able to return later on Thursday or Friday, June 5. This is out of an abundance of safety due to finding explosive materials. If you have any questions or concerns call the 911 Center at 276-988-0902.