Doctor: flu cases down this year because of masks

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Doctors continue to help patients with COVID-19; however, this year, they treated less patients with the flu virus.

Dr. Zonaira Gul, an infectious disease specialist at BARH, said masks are to thank. With people wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, they also prevent the spread of the flu.

“Even though everyone is not wearing masks, the majority of the people who are wearing masks, that is helping prevent the spread of flu,” Gul said.

She also said social distancing helps as well and people are traveling less, which also contributes to the decreased number of cases. She said a lot of people also got their flu vaccine to protect themselves during the pandemic.