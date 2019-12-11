Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library works wonders with kids in McDowell Schools

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — One program in McDowell County is working on developing young readers.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is available for kids up to age five. Parents can enroll their kids in the program at the McDowell County Board of Education. A book will be mailed to their home address each month until the age of five.

Amanda Peyton, the McDowell County Assistant Superintendent, said the goal is to get kids reading at a young age.

“We try to do everything we can, from providing early intervention, Head Start, Universal Pre-K, just really trying to do everything we can to provide an early foundation and a love for literacy, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is just another way that we do that,” Peyton said.

The program is free. People can call the Board of Education at (304)-436-8441 Ext. 250 for the information.