Duckworth sworn in as Raleigh County Commissioner

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Greg Duckworth will replace Ron Hedrick on the Raleigh County commission.

Duckworth was sworn in on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in front of Judge Dimlich. Family and friends came to the ceremony to support him.

Duckworth said he is excited to work with the other county commissioners. Some topics he wants to focus on is beautifying Raleigh County, and the jail bill.

“To me, this is day one. This is where the work starts. I’m excited to get busy and fulfill some campaign promises. Get some things happening and get my hands in the work and just really get after it,” Duckworth said.

Duckworth’s first official day will be January 4, 2020.