Election season preparations begin

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking to have a bigger voice in the community, candidate registration is about to be open in Raleigh County.

The election season officially began and the filing period for 2020 election cycle is January 13 through January 25. The Raleigh County Clerk’s office helps file candidates for county positions, such as the county commission, prosecuting attorney, and sheriff. All other positions have to be filed through the West Virginia Secretary of State office.

Cecilia Chapman is the Chief Deputy Clerk for Raleigh County. She plays a heavy hand in election preparations.

“We have packets already made up to give to the candidates with all the information that they need. Or you can download an application, a certificate of announcement, on the Secretary of State’s website, and bring that completed form in along with your filing fee and it will be recorded in the county clerk’s office,” Chapman said.

These positions are for the primary elections in May.