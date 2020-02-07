Emergency Operation Centers help McDowell County clean up

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Emergency Operations Center is still open as communities in McDowell County clean up after flooding. First responders spent the last 24 hours helping people affected by the storm.

McDowell Emergency Management, the Red Cross, and Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters were also on the scene performing damage assessments. Mark Hitt, the Disaster Project Managers for the Red Cross, said he has been helping with the clean up.

“We’re doing damage assessment to see if anyone’s homes would have been affected where the water would have gone up into their homes. So, we are doing that assessment between Berwind, Bartley, War, and some other locations up Route 83 and Route 16,” Hitt said.

McDowell County is still under a local state of emergency and Emergency Operation Centers will remain open until further notice.

Trending Stories

