Emergency planning committee meets to discuss COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Community leaders joined together on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 to discuss a plan for a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Southern West Virginia Preparedness Partnerships held its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. However, they pushed aside their usual agenda to discuss COVID-19 concerns. Hospice of Southern WV, Beckley Firefighters, and more were there to give opinions and offer advice. Some joined on video call to keep the amount of people in the meeting to a minimum.

Vickie Aliff is an instructor with Beckley CERT and attended the meeting.

“The group is an emergency planning committee. So, we see how we can help the general public, what we’re going to do, the items that we need, how we can support each other,” Aliff said.

The group also discussed their preparedness fair that will be in May, unless postponed due to COVID-19 concerns