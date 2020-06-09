Empty Bowls event will be a little different this year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A popular event in Beckley will still happen, but it may be a little different this year.

The annual Empty Bowls event was planned for March, but had to be cancelled because of COVID-19. This year, they are holding the event and practicing social distancing. On Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m, the Quota club will be stationed at the Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-a. They will be selling the bowls for a donation of $20. All proceeds go to local food pantries

Angela Crook is a member of the Quota club.

“The need is so much greater right now with this. The food pantries have been overwhelmed through COVID and have served more than they do in a normal year. So, we really needed to do this event to help them out,” Crook said.

If you already bought a ticket, you can pick up the bowl at no charge.