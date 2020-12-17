EMTs from local fire department line up to get COVID-19 vaccine

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — As the first round of COVID-19 vaccines continue to enter the mountain state, front line workers rush to get in line.

A local fire department jumped on the opportunity. On Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 Mt. Hope Fire Department EMS workers, including EMS captain Raisa Wheeler, were vaccinated.

“We’re hoping this vaccine will help protect us,” Wheeler said.

They had about 27 vaccines to give out, nearly 80 percent of their department. These EMS workers need all the protection they can get, since they are usually the first on scene of emergencies.

“When people call 911, we’re the ones that show up,” Wheeler said.

Often times, they are focused on helping someone in an emergency and they never know if the people they are helping have COVID-19.

“We do spend, sometimes, an incredible amount of time with them before we bring them to a facility. So, if they’re sick and they have COVID-19, we are still exposed to them,” Wheeler explained.

Some EMTs and firefighters chose to opt out of the vaccine because of personal reasons, but others, like Firefighter and EMTb Moryiah Cox, got the vaccine to protect themselves, and hopefully stop the spread.

“We’ve been playing with COVID-19 since March of this year. We’re around it every single day, so to be able to have this vaccine and get it so quickly, we went ahead and did it today,” Cox said.

Cox said it was not as bad as she expected.

“It was nothing…even a tetanus shot wasn’t as bad as this,” Cox said.