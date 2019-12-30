Event hopes to spark interest in volunteer fire departments

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — If you are considering helping out your community more, the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department has the perfect opportunity for you.

The department is having a membership drive event Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 from 7 p.m to 9 p.m at Ghent Fire Department station one. The goal is to educate people who are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter or a part of their auxiliary team.

Volunteer Firefighter Donnie Epling said everyone is welcome and there will be refreshments.

“Everybody come on by and check it out. See if it’s something you’re interested in. Enjoy a hot dog and ask questions. If anything else comes out of it, you make some friends out of it,” said Epling.

If you cannot make the event tonight, but you are still interested, they have similar meetings every Monday night.

