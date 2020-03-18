Everything you need to know about COVID-19 testing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Thousands of cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the United States.

For a few days, West Virginia was the only state without a confirmed case.

West Virginia has one confirmed case as of March 18, 2020, but only 137 cases were tested for the nearly 1.8 million people in the state.

Dr. Ayne Amjad said West Virginia only has 500 tests.

“These are the respiratory sample kits. They are special swabs. And these are not what are in short supply. These are just swab kits. What is not available are the testing or agar plates that they would put these on to test,” Amjad demonstrated.

Doctors can swab a person’s nose to use as a sample, but that does not mean that sample will be tested. The doctor will have to fill out an extensive questionnaire to send with the sample and the criteria to be tested is strict.

Dr. Zonaira Gul is an infectious disease consultant at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.

“There is a criteria to be tested for COVID-19, which includes travel to the areas where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 and also an exposure to a known diagnosed case of COVID-19, or even a highly expected exposure to a COVID-19 infection,” Gul said.

That is why it can be difficult to get tested. Practitioners who do the testing have to be very careful to avoid contact by wearing two pairs of gloves and a protective shield.

“The person doing the testing is going to wear basically a gown, that covers you from arms to your lower body, and you have the N-95 mask that basically doesn’t have any holes in it,” Amjad explained.

Although testing seems to be the obstacle in understanding the extent of this virus, doctors are hopeful it will get easier.

“Our testing is getting better in West Virginia. I think it’s becoming more flexible and more availability and access to testing now,” Gul said.

If you believe you have symptoms, contact your primary care practitioner. They will direct you to the hospital or agency that will be best for you to go to. Please always call your doctor or emergency room before arriving if you suspect you have symptoms of COVID-19.