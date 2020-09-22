Everything you need to know about early voting in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you plan on voting this year, you might be interested in early voting!

Early voting starts Oct. 21, 2020 and will end Oct. 31, 2020. In Raleigh County, people can vote at the courthouse from Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on the two Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore said you will need a mask, and the county clerk’s office will provide a Q-tip to use on the polls.

“A lot of people are concerned right now about the virus, and if you are really concerned about the virus, then early voting usually is not that crowded,” Moore said.

If you want to vote by absentee ballot, you will have to call the clerk’s office or go online. The deadline to send in your absentee ballot is Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.